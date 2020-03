Congrats on being a lawbreaker! Why? Because it will earn you a US$20 discount on a new Jawbone Bluetooth headset thanks to a new promotion Aliph is running on their product website. Not a fan of the Jawbone? No worries—Headsets.com is giving away a free Plantronics Discovery 925 (a US$149.95) headset to the first 734 applicants who have been busted by the long arm of the law. Apparently crime does pay! [Jawbone via Boing Boing Gadgets and Headsets.com]