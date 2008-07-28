How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Bloody Serial Killer Shower Curtain Brings Murderous Fun Into the Bathroom

There's actually a lot more to this bloody shower curtain Halloween decoration than meets the eye. There's the obvious stuff, of course, like the homage to Alfred Hitchcock classic Psycho. And the blood splatters and hand prints themselves say a lot about the owner. But beyond that, there's a little something extra in store for guests who need to drop off the candy corn in between Trick or Treats.

The subtle surprise is a woman's blood-curdling scream, which is accompanied by the music from Psycho. The ruckus starts up when someone enters the bathroom courtesy of a AA battery-powered motion sensor and a speaker. It's US$20, which isn't too bad considering your guests will probably take a knife to it themselves after the gag gets old. [Things You Never Knew Existed via OhGizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles