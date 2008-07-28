Bloody Serial Killer Shower Curtain Brings Murderous Fun Into the Bathroom

There's actually a lot more to this bloody shower curtain Halloween decoration than meets the eye. There's the obvious stuff, of course, like the homage to Alfred Hitchcock classic Psycho. And the blood splatters and hand prints themselves say a lot about the owner. But beyond that, there's a little something extra in store for guests who need to drop off the candy corn in between Trick or Treats.

The subtle surprise is a woman's blood-curdling scream, which is accompanied by the music from Psycho. The ruckus starts up when someone enters the bathroom courtesy of a AA battery-powered motion sensor and a speaker. It's US$20, which isn't too bad considering your guests will probably take a knife to it themselves after the gag gets old. [Things You Never Knew Existed via OhGizmo]