Blackwater to Drop Xbox 360s Out of Planes as a Mercenary Recruitment Tool

You're probably familiar with Blackwater Worldwide, the mercenary group that works in warzones and doesn't allow itself to be held back by silly things like ethics or respect for human life. Well, they're looking to hire some new mercenaries, and they know that they want people with wartime experience. That means troops. How do you get on current troops' good side? How about dropping free Xbox 360s with Guitar Hero out of planes for them in Afghanistan?

Blackwater recruiter James Overton is working on packing a Microsoft Xbox video-game console, modem, TV projector and "Guitar Hero" video game into a kit that can be kicked out of a Blackwater cargo plane and dropped to troops in Afghanistan.

Why not Army of Two, Blackwater?

Honestly, I don't even know how to feel about this. On the one hand, it's great that the troops will have fun games to play on their down time. On the other hand, Blackwater is one of the most reprehensible companies on the planet. What a world. [GamePolitics via Kotaku]