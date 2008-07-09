BlackBerry Tips From John Mayer

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Hey guys. John Mayer here. You might have noticed I didn't sing at the iPhone 3G launch. That probably disappointed you, since people like to hear the songs that I write, which is why I'm going on tour. So you can hear my songs. BlackBerry is sponsoring it, since I really like the Bold. Because when I'm not calling two people at once or writing songs for you to hear, I write emails. Sometimes they're to myself with song ideas, for my songs. So, I have some BlackBerry tips for you.

Each song idea gets its own note in the notepad. And you can make my voice, singing a song that I wrote, your ringtone. I carry a spare SIM card with a brand new number in my wallet, in case one of the two supermodels I banged the night before tries to call me the next day. I hope that helps, I'll see you on tour. [John Mayer BlackBerry Summer Tour]

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

