With a large enough expansion cards BlackBerries have always been decent media players, but transferring tunes is sort of a pain in the arse. Released today, Media Sync solves this problem, interfacing with your iTunes music collection to automatically transfer selected music and playlists to your BlackBerry. It is currently only available for Windows and doesn't support video or DRMed tracks, but hey, it's a start. [BlackBerry via CrackBerry]