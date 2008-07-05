BlackBerry Kickstart Flip Phone Only US$49

The BlackBerry Kickstart is by far not RIM's best looking phone. But it is a real live BlackBerry and it will run a mere 50 US bucks when it launches on T-Mobile in September.

The Centro has proven that a cheap smartphone can sell like hotcakes. Granted the Centro is cute, the Kickstart is not. But US$50 (with a two-year contract, natch) puts it in the same mass market as the crappier LGs and Sammys. It's a crazy way to hook the kids, but it might just work. (It'd work better if the phone wasn't so ugly.) [Crackberry via Silicon Alley Insider]