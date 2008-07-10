Black OX Robot Is Big on the Bad, Small on the Big

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We're not discriminant enough in our miniature robot collecting to fully appreciate this Black OX robot from the series Gigantor, but even at our half appreciation it's still pretty incredible. Featuring 22 joints, LEDs, gyro sensors and accelerometer, Black OX only stands 43cm tall, but he'll still manage to hold your eyes open while having his way with your wife/garbage disposal. The price is only US$7,450 to score one of 30 that will be produced. Hit the link to check out many videos capturing the robot in motion. [Vstone via Crunchgear]

