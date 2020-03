While it's not uncommon to get a glimpse into the intricate inner-workings of fine watches, it's rare that we get the same opportunity to see what's under the hood of classic cameras. Here's a bilateral slice of a Leitz lens that was part of a 1930s Leica camera—sitting over a plain red backdrop, its stoic mechanics border on high art. Taken from the Deutshes Technikmuseum Berlin, Wired has a whole gallery of gorgeous photography photography. Hit the link and enjoy. [Wired and DTMB]