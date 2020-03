Although you can pull out a pen and paper and do the math yourself, BillShrink is an easy web-based way to calculate how much that iPhone 3G family plan is going to cost you over two years. Just move the sliders around, choose how many lines you want and pick the amount of text messages you use and out pops a summary of which plans are right for you and how much they all cost. We've got a little comparison chart of the 3G vs. similar plans on other carriers as well. [BillShrink]