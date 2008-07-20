Beware iPhone App Scams

If you Google "iPhone apps," the first thing that comes up is iPhoneApps.org, a site selling a bundle of "top 10" iPhone applications for US$25 using "safe PayPal." Friends, there's nothing safe about this site. It's a scam. The iTunes App Store is the exclusive distributor of official iPhone apps, period. Don't get your apps anywhere else. Tell your friends and family. If you're savvy enough to use Installer.app, this PSA is not for you, obviously (I mean, you know you can get all this stuff for free, right?). [Thanks Blake!]