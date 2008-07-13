Belkin Laptop Accessories Keep Your Lap Cool During Marathon Internet Surfing Sessions

Belkin has unveiled several solutions that'll help keep laptop people like me from burning our tender flesh. Come this October, the bunch of us that adamantly refuse to work from an actual desk can choose between the US$64.99 CushTop Hideaway, which doubles as a laptop storage case, or the US$39.99 Laptop Cooling Lounge, which uses a fan to divert heat from the body. Having used the smell of searing leg meat as a sign that I've been tethered to my computer too long, I guess I'll now have to find other ways to convince myself to get off the couch. [Belkin via Notcot]