Belkin Laptop Accessories Keep Your Lap Cool During Marathon Internet Surfing Sessions

Belkin has unveiled several solutions that'll help keep laptop people like me from burning our tender flesh. Come this October, the bunch of us that adamantly refuse to work from an actual desk can choose between the US$64.99 CushTop Hideaway, which doubles as a laptop storage case, or the US$39.99 Laptop Cooling Lounge, which uses a fan to divert heat from the body. Having used the smell of searing leg meat as a sign that I've been tethered to my computer too long, I guess I'll now have to find other ways to convince myself to get off the couch. [Belkin via Notcot]

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

