Belkin Delivers Dual-XLR Audio Recording to the iPod

Many portable media players have audio recorders built in so you can record audio directly to them. The iPod does not. Interested in adding that feature? Say hello to Belkin's crazy, US$120 solution to this problem: the GoStudio (initially announced as the Podcast Studio. Essentially, it adds an audio-in to your iPod, but it also has a speaker for playing your awkward voice notes back, dual-XLR microphone inputs and a bunch of knobs and stuff for tweaking your recordings. And even though it's expensive and looks all professional, it only records in 16 bit, and we all know that true audio nerds demand 24 bit. It's mucho overkill for people who just want to make voice notes, but if you want to record your band's demo directly to your iPod for some reason this could work for you.

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.

