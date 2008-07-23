Beijing's Apple Store Gets Crashed By Windows XP

We literally have no further information other than what you see in the image above, but either way, it's a very interesting photo even if it might be a fake. It makes sense that whatever huge display is running off a Windows XP machine—many giant displays do. What's also interesting in the photo are the cops (are they cops?) manning the line with fire extinguishers in case one of the Beijingnese Apple customers gets outta line. [Thanks Chris!]

In comparison, there's a WSJ shot of the same angle, but this time with an iPod+iTunes ad banner running. Could be that the XP shot is when the thing's in sleep mode?