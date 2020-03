Those visiting Apple stores later today won't be able to buy the iPhone 3G, but at least they'll be able to check it out in Jumbotron form. Here's the iPhone 3G in its official capacity as an unusable giant Apple store display, which according to our sources will be on show floors today. And if you look really closely at the picture, you can just make out clouds parting in the background and a glorious ray of light shining onto the giant device. Glory be.

Thanks Mr. Tipster!