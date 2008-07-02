BBG Perfect Gadget List Shows That Tech Can't Improve Everything

BBG has done an impressive thing: It came up with a list of 10 perfect gadgets, unchanged by time or tech. No need to build the better mousetrap, because the tried and true mousetrap made the list. So did the wristwatch, the toilet and scissors. I don't agree with the inclusion of the toaster (I prefer a toaster oven), and I can't figure out how they left off the fork (unchanged since the Bible), but it's a good read. Hit the link and let us know any gadgets that are MORE perfect. [BBG]