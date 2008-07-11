Battlestar Galactica Toaster Brands Your Bread With a Cylon

I love Battlestar Galactica and I also love the tasty, whole grain wheatyness of toast. But alas, I cannot live out my dream of combining my two loves into a single product. Wait one second...now I can, thanks to this limited edition US$65 toaster from the Sci-Fi Channel! Each Battlestar Galactica branded toaster burns those Cylons up good. As the product page notes: "These Cylons are toast!" Ha Ha Ha...eh... [NBC Universal Store via Slashfilm via Likecool]