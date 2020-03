We showed you the teaser trailer for Terminator Salvation on Wednesday, but like most teasers for these types of movies, you get a lot of flash but not a lot of robot. However, a new still image was released today that gives you a little better taste of the action—like Christian Bale pinning a Terminator robot with a helicopter then blowing his face off. Magnificent.

For more Batman news, check out our review and iPhone App.