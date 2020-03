The Tumbler is the most badass Batmobile ever (it's a freakin' tank), but what if it was a Transformer? This is definitely what it would look like: A Decepticon-shredder. Bat-ingenuity, Transformer tech and sheer badassery definitely make this the beastliest 'bot out of Cybertron. Optimus Prime had better watch his back. I want one. [Jester Pictures via Autoblog via io9]