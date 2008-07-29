Bat-Logo Projector Key Ring: Recipe For Embarrassing Superhero Call-Outs

You know how dumb you feel when somehow your phone is set off in your pocket, and you leave a 25-minute voicemail message for someone random? Imagine how awkward it'd be to set off this gizmo in your pocket, only to have the Dark Knight himself rock up in the Batmobile, ready to fight danger at your call. "Oh... Sorry, I guess I set it off by accid... *KaPow!*" This Dark Knight branded Bat Logo projector key ring probably also serves as a regular torch, and is available August 1 for around US$16. [Nerd Approved]