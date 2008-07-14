Bandai Hex Bug Robotic Crab is Just like Real Thing, With Less Pinching

Digging around in beach rock pools for crabs was always fun when I was a kid, though it brought the risk of a nip to your fingers if you weren't careful: not a problem from these robotic crabs. Latest in the Hex Bug line from Bandai, the toys are designed to look, move and behave a little like the real deal. When you turn them on, they scamper sideways, changing direction if you make a noise and then coming to a stop when they find a shadowy spot to hide in. Quite neat really, and the 2.5-inch toy 'bots will cost just US$25 when they're out in August. Check out the video to see them in action.



[Robot Watch]