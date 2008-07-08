Back Up Your Windows Mobile Phone For Free With PIM Backup

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Backing up your phone may not be as important as backing up your computer, but one day will come when you leave your phone in a cab and you'll be really happy you've got all your info somewhere else for safekeeping. PIM Backup for Windows Mobile keeps a backup of your contacts, call logs, messages, tasks, and calendar appointments for easy restoration on a new phone. It's even useful for when you need to wipe you old phone because of corruption or having to let your wife borrow it for the weekend after she lost hers. [PIM Backup via Eten Blog via Lifehacker]

