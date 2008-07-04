The limited edition Back to the Future Nike basketball sneakers are available now. You can get yours on eBay, where prices are going from US$600 to US$2,000. That is serious dollar gigawattage for a pair of sneakers, even if they look great out of the box, as you can see in the mega-gallery.
Back to the Future McFly Sneakers Unboxed, Going for US$2,000
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.