Averatec's joining the XPS One and HP Touchsmart IQ506—among others—in the all-in-one PC game. What's notable about Averatec's beside its super generic "All-In-One PC" name? It's cheap. At just US$1249, you get a 2.4GHz Intel E4600 Core 2 Duo, 2GB RAM, 320GB hard drive, nVidia GeForce 8400, a 22-inch screen and a copy of Vista Home Premium. It's not a performance monster, but it is a fairly affordable all-in-one for the space conscious. On the other hand... [PRNewswire via Digital Trends]