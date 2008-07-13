Automatic Cat Faucet is One DIY Hack That Felines Will Love

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Luckily, my cat was always too dumb to make the connection between the faucet and fresh water, so she's made do thus far with just sipping from her water dish. But I've heard that once kitties taste from the tap, they never want to go back. For running water addicted cats, MAKE contributor tsruzik has constructed a pretty ingenious automatic cat faucet using an IR sensor and some tubing.

The hack requires a little plumbing know how and some circuitry work, which makes it slightly harder than your normal DIY project. To help you and your pets out, Tsruzik has put together some kits for order. Prices range from US$10 to US$125.

The end product works a lot like those sinks that automatically turn on when you waive your hands under them—except instead of detecting hands, it detects cats. Tsruzik has even thrown in an optional "people detector" so that the faucet won't run every time a person walks by. Check out the video to see some cute kittie drinking action:
