Aurora Feint iPhone Game Is Back Sans Security Concerns

Aurora Feint, the iPhone game that was de-listed because of security concerns, has made it back onto the App Store. So what did the developers do? They ripped out the contact list integration entirely, opting for a more Nintendo friend code-like system that they will introduce in the near future. And if you're still worried about their security, this is what they've currently got in place:

In the meantime, remember these things:

1) We do not pull data from your contact list before notifying you. There is now a notification in-game when this is done. And it is only done on the community page by YOU pressing the submit button.

2) We never store your contact list on our web server.

3) All data sent over the wire is now completely encrypted.

4) No contact data is saved on your phone's hard drive anymore. This has been removed.

Sounds good to us. [Aurora Feint]