AU To Get 80GB PS3, Platinum Games, But Price And Date Still TBC

When it comes to big international events like E3, there's quite often a good chance that we'll never see the products down here in Australia. So we're somewhat relieved after chatting to Sony's PR that the 80GB PS3 will be coming to Australia, along with platinum titles, in the not too distant future.

However, the video download store that is going live in the US tonight (or today AU time) is still a fair way off down here - We were assured that it's definitely something Sony's planning on rolling out internationally, but because of all the restrictions behind the scenes, we won't see it in 2008.

As for when we'll get an official 80GB PS3 pricing and date - we were assured sooner rather than later. So stay tuned for more.

