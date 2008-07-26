How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

aTV Media Centre Hack for Apple TV is Back, Now With GUI Installer and Support For USB Drives

After disappearing for a while due to a fair use scuff-up, the aTV software that helps turn the Apple TV into the media centre it should have been is now back and freshly updated. Big new features are a GUI installer for loading the hack onto a USB stick, eliminating the messy command line work that used to be required, and support for external USB devices for connecting a bigger hard drive or NAS for more storage, on top of everything else this nifty unofficial upgrade does for your Apple TV.

Mplayer codecs mean you can handle just about every file format you can find (including uncompressed VIDEO_TS rips). Other add-ons include the Sapphire media organiser, a WebKit browser, game emulators, the ability to FTP into your box to avoid iTunes and more, all without blocking any of the out-of-the-box functions. Not bad at all for US$60. [aTV via 43 Folders]

