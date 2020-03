It looks like the Sony-Ericsson W350a is coming to AT&T later this year. One of the handsets has appeared mysteriously on eBay with AT&T branding. It's not a super-new phone, but the fact that it's got the AT&T logo is something interesting. Was this a demo phone? A loaner from SE? Will AT&T carry the phone in the near future? We don't know, but Sony-Ericsson fans have just perked up their ears. [PhoneNews]