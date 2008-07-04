AT&T Dumping Dish TV (Is Satellite Screwed?)

AT&T is nixing the agreement they've had with Dish TV since 2003 to sell their satellite TV service as part of a triple play bundle with internet and voice. Some are speculating it's because AT&T is simply down on satellite TV (it's got its own U-verse IPTV thing after all), but more likely it's pitting Dish and DirecTV against each other in a bidding war, since U-verse deployment ain't exactly a runaway train speed-wise. So, realistically, you could see AT&T hawking DirecTV instead of Dish next year, which would be a blow to to the latter, since they're already little number two. But maybe AT&T will be super ballsy and push off satellite altogether. [Info Week]