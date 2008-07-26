How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

AT&T BlackBerry Bold Pushed Back to September(ish)

First it was July, then mid-August, but now BlackBerryNews is pegging the AT&T BB Bold with a launch date around September 1, contingent on how quick they can train personnel on the phone. The Bold was also supposed to release first on Rogers today, but that has been pushed back to July 29. [BlackBerryNews]

