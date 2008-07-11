AT&T 3G Coverage Maps Updated, Now With More 3G

AT&T's 3G footprint does not blanket the entire country—about the top 300 markets, expanding to 350 by the end of the year (and it's faster in some places than others). But the 3G coverage map that was on AT&T's site (neatly stitched together at Alley Insider) until this morning was from March (AT&T spokesman says he was mistaken, last update was in May). It just got updated with the actual current coverage zones (the blue splotches). Check it to see if the 3G fairy flew over your neighbourhood since then. [AT&T]