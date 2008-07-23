Atmos Clock Uses Changes In Temperature As Power Source

The Atmos 561 Clock, made by Jaeger LeCoultre and designed by Mark Newson, is powered entirely by changes in temperature and sits inside a block of crystal for good measure. According to The Watchismo Times, a change in temperature of one degree celsius can power the clock for two days.

A mixture of Ethyl Chloride and "gas" is what reacts to the temperature change and expands against a spring in a chamber, which then converts its stored potential energy into clock power and so on and so forth. Though not a new technology, this update is easy on the eyes, and that has to count for something. For more shots of retro Atmos clocks, check out [The Watchismo Times via Technabob] .