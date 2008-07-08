Asus Eee PC 901 Shipping Now

The Asus Eee PC 901—the new 8.9-inch Eee—is shipping now from Newegg (Amazon still has it on pre-order only). Configured with Atom processor, 1GB of RAM and 12GB of SSD storage, the little laptop can be yours for just US$599.99. And in a strange cosmic occurrence, today is the day I expect to finally get my MSI Wind test unit.

So is anyone picking up the 901? [Newegg via I4U]