ASUS Continues Flood of Eee-Branded Gear With External HD, Optical Drive and 3G Card

Still not content with keeping the Eee name only on their successful (but ballooning) line of netbooks, this unofficial but legit-looking crew of peripherals joins the Eee Box, Eee TV, Eee Monitor and Eee Enema (spot the outlier!) in further desecrating the brand. Included is an external hard disk with a fold-out USB connector, an optical drive and a 3G data connection card—which put together make up for most netbooks' feature shortcomings. No release details but we'll keep an Eee Eye out, if we can make sense of the whole mess. [Eee PC News via Laptop]