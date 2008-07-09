Artist Treats Gdansk to 'Real' Fake Flashing UFO Encounter

Dominic Harris of Cinimod Studio, who recently brought you the hypnotising Illuminating Table, has just produced a new artwork that's even more startling. Particularly startling if you were walking the streets of Gdansk last Friday with a bit too much goldwasser swirling inside you: it's a huge, flashing, LED-lit UFO. And it flies. Ok... it's slung 160 feet beneath a Mil Mi2 helicopter, but that doesn't detract from a clever piece of flying art. Check out the video below the gallery to see it in action. Updated.