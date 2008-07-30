Art Lebedev's 'Plastinkus' Lets You Jam With Wallet-Sized Scratch Sessions

There are a number of products out there that allow aspiring DJs to engage in mobile scratch sessions (like the recently released Mixmeister application for the iPhone), but Art Lebedev's new Plastinkus scratch pad claims to deliver a sound that is close to the real thing on a disk that you can fit comfortably in your wallet. Yeah, its a pretty frivolous thing to waste your money on—but at least it won't break the bank at around US$4 a pop. [Art Lebedev via Pocket-Lint]