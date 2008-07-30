There are a number of products out there that allow aspiring DJs to engage in mobile scratch sessions (like the recently released Mixmeister application for the iPhone), but Art Lebedev's new Plastinkus scratch pad claims to deliver a sound that is close to the real thing on a disk that you can fit comfortably in your wallet. Yeah, its a pretty frivolous thing to waste your money on—but at least it won't break the bank at around US$4 a pop. [Art Lebedev via Pocket-Lint]
Art Lebedev's 'Plastinkus' Lets You Jam With Wallet-Sized Scratch Sessions
Trending Stories Right Now
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code
With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.