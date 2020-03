As part of a unique promotional campaign, Right Guard has deployed "Pitvertisers"—a crew of people on the street armed with LCD televisions sewn into the deepest pits of their shirts. So the next you're on the train and wonder who is emanating that awful advertisement, you'll see that, oh, it's that douchebag playing commercials with his armpits. This is the world we live in. I'm sorry if it's a disappointment. [Ananova via Ubergizmo]