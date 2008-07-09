Armoured Tornado Interceptors Are Probably Driven by Batman, Mad Max

Here's a close-up look into the Tornado Intercept Vehicle, a heavily-armoured, modified Ford F-450 that was used in the famous Discovery Channel's Storm Chasers. With its plates, small windows and top turret, it looks like a cross between a B-17 Flying Fortress, a Panzer tank and a Mad Max truck. The new version of the Interceptor, however, looks like it's out of a Batman movie:







Created by cinematographer Sean Casey, the Tornado Interceptors are used to film impressive images of supercells like this:

Armour or no armour, I wouldn't like to be in that car when something like that hits me. [Ryan Mcginnis at Flickr]