AquaRain Bath Fountain Puts on a Show Using Your Bathwater

I've never found bath time boring enough to need a water fountain and a light show, but in case you hate not being reminded of the Bellagio every time you step into the tub, the AquaRain is here to allay your washroom ADD. The AquaRain floats in your bathtub and pumps bathwater through its jets to create a fountain effect. Four LED lights—red, purple, blue and white—can be remixed to turn your shower into a rave. On sale at Japan Trend Shop for US$49, hilarious Engrish included. [Japan Trend Shop via Gizmo Diva]