Aptera Electric Trikemobile Finds a Friend (and $2.75m) in Google

Pre-orders for the awesome Aptera electric car opened up last year, but the company has been relatively quiet about their progress as of late. Google's philanthropic arm has just thrown a cool US$2.75 million their way, and now they're being a little more forthright: the Aptera Typ-1 is due this year, same specs, at about US$30,000. Both full electric and plug-in hybrid flavours will be available. Given electric car startups' propensity for disappointing failure, it's comforting to see this especially promising one get a vote of confidence from Papa Goog. [CNET]