Apps We Like: Box Office is the Best iPhone Movie Theatre App

This is why people get excited about iPhone apps. With Box Office, if you want to see a movie and don't know what's playing, you just open it up. It'll detect where you are, find theatres around you, and list movies playing by their RottenTomatoes score. Want to get tickets? Click on the time you want and it'll toss you to Fandango to buy them. You'll get the whole process done in no time. If they added streaming trailers in to this app somehow, it'd really be taken to the next level, but even as is it's one of our favourite apps so far that we'll definitely be using all the time.