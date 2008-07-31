Apple Tells Retailers to Stock Up on Current MacBooks and iPods (Don't Buy One Now)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you needed a bigger hint that new iPods and MacBooks (whatever form they take) are around the corner, AppleInsider is reporting that Apple has "strongly suggested" to its retail channel partners to stock up on at least four weeks worth of their best-selling iPod models, and at least three weeks worth of MacBooks and MacBook Pros.

This indicates they're ramping down production of current models, and gearing up for fresh goods in early to mid-September, though the stretch for new notebooks might be a bit longer. Regardless of the exact timing, save yourself the trouble of kicking your own arse by holding off on buying a new iPod or notebook for the next few weeks, if only to see what's in the pipe. [Apple Insider]

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.

