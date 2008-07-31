Apple Tells Retailers to Stock Up on Current MacBooks and iPods (Don't Buy One Now)

If you needed a bigger hint that new iPods and MacBooks (whatever form they take) are around the corner, AppleInsider is reporting that Apple has "strongly suggested" to its retail channel partners to stock up on at least four weeks worth of their best-selling iPod models, and at least three weeks worth of MacBooks and MacBook Pros.

This indicates they're ramping down production of current models, and gearing up for fresh goods in early to mid-September, though the stretch for new notebooks might be a bit longer. Regardless of the exact timing, save yourself the trouble of kicking your own arse by holding off on buying a new iPod or notebook for the next few weeks, if only to see what's in the pipe. [Apple Insider]