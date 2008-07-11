Apple Store selling phones / plans for all carriers

While our earlier predictions proved true that everyone queued up at Apple Store would be for Optus, they are selling phones on plans for all carriers — and if you head in there for Vodafone or Telstra plans you can expect to jump a very large section of the queue.

In my quasi-lucid state of all night bleariness I failed to confirm Apple Store status on contract versus pre-paid sales, and as most sales across all stores right now are focused on contract and not pre-paid the chances are pretty slim you could loophole that one there.

But queue jumping? Yeah, should work nicely for many T and V folks.

