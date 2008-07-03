If you want to get your iPhone App into the App Store in time for the July 11 launch, you'll have to submit it by July 7. That's next Monday. If you're one of those kids who always does their homework at the last second, we suspect there's going to be less BBQ and more "OMGWTFBBQ we're not done!" this weekend. And there's no copying off the smart kid now either, so we don't want to see Super Monkey Ball and Super Orangutan Ball turn up next Friday. Of course you don't absolutely have to be there at launch, but there's a much higher chance of more press coverage if you are. Don't forget to look at our App Contest as well. [MacRumors]
Apple Sets July 7 Cutoff Date For iPhone App Store Launch
Trending Stories Right Now
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code
With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.