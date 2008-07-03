Apple Sets July 7 Cutoff Date For iPhone App Store Launch

If you want to get your iPhone App into the App Store in time for the July 11 launch, you'll have to submit it by July 7. That's next Monday. If you're one of those kids who always does their homework at the last second, we suspect there's going to be less BBQ and more "OMGWTFBBQ we're not done!" this weekend. And there's no copying off the smart kid now either, so we don't want to see Super Monkey Ball and Super Orangutan Ball turn up next Friday. Of course you don't absolutely have to be there at launch, but there's a much higher chance of more press coverage if you are. Don't forget to look at our App Contest as well. [MacRumors]