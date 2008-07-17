How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Apple Sells One Million iPhones, So What?

Everyone's reporting how remarkable it is that Apple was able to sell a million iPhones in just five days, but let's think about this for a moment, shall we? As TechDirt politely points out, though, it would have been newsworthy had it been a US-only event, it wasn't, it was global, with millions of people eligible to get the new handset. It's also very worth pointing out that globally Nokia sells 1.28 million phones a day. So let's re-cork the champagne until we hit the 100 million mark. [TechDirt]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles