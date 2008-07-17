Apple Sells One Million iPhones, So What?

Everyone's reporting how remarkable it is that Apple was able to sell a million iPhones in just five days, but let's think about this for a moment, shall we? As TechDirt politely points out, though, it would have been newsworthy had it been a US-only event, it wasn't, it was global, with millions of people eligible to get the new handset. It's also very worth pointing out that globally Nokia sells 1.28 million phones a day. So let's re-cork the champagne until we hit the 100 million mark. [TechDirt]