Apple Orders a Few Flash Chips...Like 50 Million of 'Em

According to DigiTimes, Apple just placed a very large order of NAND flash chips from Samsung, which has in turn forced Samsung to tell other customers to wait. 50 million 8GB chips were reportedly ordered by Cuptertino primarily for use in Apple's iPhone (that's on top of the 25 million that were ordered in June). So now you know, Apple is that jackass driving the minivan through the McDonald's drive-thru, ordering like a million happy meals and slapping their kids in the backseat while yelling, "That's it, now you're never getting your 32GB iPhone!" [DigiTimes]