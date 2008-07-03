Apple Orders a Few Flash Chips...Like 50 Million of 'Em

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

According to DigiTimes, Apple just placed a very large order of NAND flash chips from Samsung, which has in turn forced Samsung to tell other customers to wait. 50 million 8GB chips were reportedly ordered by Cuptertino primarily for use in Apple's iPhone (that's on top of the 25 million that were ordered in June). So now you know, Apple is that jackass driving the minivan through the McDonald's drive-thru, ordering like a million happy meals and slapping their kids in the backseat while yelling, "That's it, now you're never getting your 32GB iPhone!" [DigiTimes]

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.

