Apple Now #3 U.S. Computer Maker, Behind Only Dell and HP

Last Friday might've been the most important day of the year for Apple, but today's looking pretty shiny too: Gartner estimates that sales of 1.4 million Macs last quarter effectively make it the number three computer maker in the US, trailing only Dell and HP, thanks to a swoopy 38 percent growth in Mac sales.

Mac's marketshare is up two percent from last year, claiming 8.5 percent of the overall market (Dell comfortably holds 31.9 percent to HP's 25.3 percent). To take home the bronze, Apple slipped past Acer by 65,000 units. While it won't move out of third anytime soon, you definitely can't deny Mac's got the mojo right now. [AppleInsider]