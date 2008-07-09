Apple Not Selling iPhones in Canadian Apple Stores on Launch Day

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Apple's apparently so fed up with the high pricing that Rogers is shoving into Canadian iPhone owners' faces that there will be no iPhone 3Gs sold at Apple Stores in Canada this Friday. This follows up Apple's previous action of diverting stock from Canada to Europe, and really sets the tone that they're unhappy with Rogers' $60 for 150 minutes, 75 SMS messages and 400MB data plan. So what's the deal? Canadians who still want one will have to line up early to get one of the 10-20 units per store that Rogers is getting. If we were you, we'd stay home and wait for Rogers to admit defeat, stop slapping its customers in the face and lower its prices. [Apple Insider]

