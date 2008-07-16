Apple Finally Unleashes Lawyers, Force Lightning on Psystar

Three months after Psystar openly declared war on Apple's EULA and started selling its Open Computer running Mac OS X, Apple has filed a formal complaint against the company with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. They apparently waited for Psystar to distribute a modded version of the 10.5.4 update, filing the suit a day after, on July 3. Though the suit's intricate details are unclear right now, reason number four for not buying a Psystar machine just went live. [Apple Insider]