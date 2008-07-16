Apple Demands Recall of Every Psystar Mac Clone

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

More details on Apple's long-coming obliteration of Mac cloners Psystar: Not only have they hit them with eight claims of copyright infringement, breach of contract, trademark and trade infringement, and unfair competition, they're asking that every Psystar Mac clone sold be recalled. That would obviously bankrupt them, and then Apple wants whatever's left, asking for all profits made in addition to both actual and statutory damages. Here's what we expect the proceedings to look like:

But just think, a Psystar Open Computer might become a sought-after collector's item in a matter of months. Maybe buying one wasn't such a bad idea after all! [Yahoo!]

